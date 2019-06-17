2018-19 ALL-USA High School Baseball: Honorable Mention

The ALL-USA Baseball Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Weber, Cypress

TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

Click through the photo gallery to meet the Honorable Mention selections (players listed alphabetically):

