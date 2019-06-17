USA Today Sports

2018-19 ALL-USA High School Baseball: Honorable Mention

Photo: IMG Academy

2018-19 ALL-USA High School Baseball: Honorable Mention

Baseball

2018-19 ALL-USA High School Baseball: Honorable Mention

By June 17, 2019

By: |

The ALL-USA Baseball Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Weber, Cypress

TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAMTHIRD TEAM

Click through the photo gallery to meet the Honorable Mention selections (players listed alphabetically):

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Teams

LOOKING BACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Baseball Teams

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Baseball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/2018-19-all-usa-high-school-baseball-honorable-mention
2018-19 ALL-USA High School Baseball: Honorable Mention
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.