2018-19 ALL-USA High School Baseball Teams

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 17, 2019
The ALL-USA Baseball Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Weber, Cypress
Click through the photo gallery to meet the First Team selections (players listed alphabetically):
