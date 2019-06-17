2018-19 ALL-USA High School Baseball: Third Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 17, 2019
The ALL-USA Baseball Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Weber, Cypress
TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | HONORABLE MENTION
Click through the photo gallery to meet the Third Team selections (players listed alphabetically):
RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Teams
LOOKING BACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Baseball Teams
Aaron Nixon, ALL-USA Baseball, ALL-USA Baseball Third Team, Bryce Ballard, Cameron Repetti, Chris Newell, Chris Villaman, Dawson Netz, Jack Leiter, Micah Yonamine, Nathan Stevens, Robert Hassell III, Sammy Siani, ALL-USA, Baseball