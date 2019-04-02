2018-19 ALL-USA High School Boys Basketball: Second Team

USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams for the 2018-19 season as selected by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting experts.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Thompson, McEachern
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sharife Cooper, McEachern
MORE: FIRST TEAM | THIRD TEAM | HONORABLE MENTION
Click through the gallery to see which players made the second team (players listed alphabetically):
RELATED: Where are they now? Recent ALL-USA Players of the Year