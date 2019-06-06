2018-19 ALL-USA High School Boys Soccer Teams

The ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by Sheldon Shealer of TopDrawerSoccer.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ousseni Bouda, Millbrook School

COACH OF THE YEAR: Terry Michler, Christian Brothers

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

Click through the photo gallery to meet the First Team:

