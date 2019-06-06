2018-19 ALL-USA High School Boys Soccer: Third Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 6, 2019
The ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by Sheldon Shealer of TopDrawerSoccer.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ousseni Bouda, Millbrook School
COACH OF THE YEAR: Terry Michler, Christian Brothers
MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team
Click through the photo gallery to meet the Third Team:
Abdi Adan, Alex Adjetey, ALL-USA Boys Soccer, Brandon McManus, Case Cox, Chase Webbert, Henry Smith-Hastie, Michael Meese, Nick Berghold, Sammed Bawa, Sean Bilter, Stephen Canty, ALL-USA, Boys Soccer