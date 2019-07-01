2018-19 ALL-USA High School Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year: Stan Holloway, Oscar Smith

The ALL-USA Boys Track and Field teams for the 2018-19 season are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Boys selections are made by Jack Shepard, the high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Boys T&F Athlete of the Year: Matthew Boling, Strake Jesuit

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Stan Holloway

School: Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.)

Holloway has carved a reputation as one of the USA’s top high school hurdle coaches.

Smith had two first team ALL-USA individual selections this season, Kurt Powdar in the 110 meter hurdles and Aaron Shirley in the 400 hurdles. Both won individual titles at the New Balance Nationals and also led Smith to a national leading time in the 4 x 110 meter shuttle hurdle relay, 57.28, the No. 10 all-time relay team mark.

Holloway has coached the pair for nine years, including on his local Track 757 club team. Powdar is a 2-time ALL-USA pick. He was the top indoor hurdler this year, including a No. 3 all-time ranking for the 55 meter hurdles, 7.05. Smith also topped the shuttle hurdle rankings indoors this year with a quartet that also included Shymeek Dixon and Kevaughon Watson.

–Holloway’s youngest son, Grant, set the collegiate record in the 110 hurdles for Florida at the NCAA championship in June and has just joined the professional circuit.

Powdar is headed to Florida next season and Shirley to Harvard.

