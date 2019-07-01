2018-19 ALL-USA High School Boys Track and Field Teams announced

The ALL-USA Boys Track and Field teams for the 2018-19 season are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Boys selections are made by Jack Shepard, the high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Boys T&F Athlete of the Year: Matthew Boling, Strake Jesuit

Boys T&F Coach of the Year: Stan Holloway, Oscar Smith

EVENTS: Sprints | Hurdles | Distances | Throws | Jumps

YEAR IN REVIEW:

Matthew Boling, a senior at Strake Jesuit (Houston, Texas) captivated the high school sports world when he ran a 9.98 second clocking in the 100 meters at a Texas region meet. Although aided by excessive wind of 4.2 meters per second (more than double the allowable limit of 2.0), it was the fastest 100 time by a high school athlete under any conditions. Boling later had a wind-legal mark of 10.13 at the Texas state meet for a National Federation record (for marks in approved high school only competitions). That ranks No. 5 on the all-time high school performer list.

Boling capped the high school year with a national title double at the USA Under 20 (Junior) Championships on June 22-23, winning the 100 in a slightly wind-aided 10.15 (2.3 mps) and the 200 meters in a personal best 20.36 (0.7 mps). He tops the 2019 season lists and ranks among the top 10 all-time in three events: 100, 200, and long jump.

Other top high school performers:

Justin Robinson, a junior at Hazelwood (Mo.) West High School grabbed the “available” 400 spotlight with a 44.84 clocking at the Great Southwest Classic on June 8, setting a world youth (under age 18 record). The time is No. 2 on the all-time high school list behind the 37-year-old record of 44.69 by Darrell Robinson of Wilson (Tacoma, Wash.) during the 1982 U.S. Olympic Trials. That is the oldest high school record in a regular track event. Robinson won the USATF Junior National 400 (45.59). No other prep bettered 46 seconds this year.

Jamar Marshall of St. Mary’s High School (Stockton, Calif.) ran the 110 meter high hurdles in 13.22 at the USATF Junior Nationals, an 11th grade record. That ranks No. 2 all-time to the 13.08 high school record of 13.08 by Wayne Davis of Southeast (Raleigh, N.C.) in 2009. Marshall earlier won titles at the California state (CIF) championships, the Arcadia (National) Invitational, and the Golden West Invitational. He ranks sixth on the all-time U.S. Junior (under age 20) list, ahead of Renaldo Nehemiah, a future world record holder.

Cole Sprout, a junior at Valor Christian High School (Highland Ranch, Colo.) followed his state 5A mile and 3,200 meter victories with postseason wins at the Music City Distance Carnival (mile) and Brooks PR Invitational (3,200 meters). The returning All-USA selection was the national leader at 3,000 meters in 8:10.75 this year.

Justin Forde, a senior at McMahon High School (Norwalk, Conn.), led the triple jump charts with his 52-10 leap at the USATF Junior Nationals. He won titles at the New Balance Nationals and Penn Relays.

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Team