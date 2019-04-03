USA Today Sports

2018-19 ALL-USA High School Girls Basketball: Honorable Mention

USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams for the 2018-19 season as selected by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Audrey Taylor, Franklin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Azzi Fudd, St. John’s

TEAMS: FIRSTSECOND | THIRD | HONORABLE MENTION

Click through the gallery to see which players made honorable mention (players listed alphabetically):

