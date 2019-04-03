2018-19 ALL-USA High School Girls Basketball: Second Team

USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams for the 2018-19 season as selected by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting experts.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Audrey Taylor, Franklin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Azzi Fudd, St. John’s
TEAMS: FIRST | SECOND | THIRD | HONORABLE MENTION
Click through the gallery to see which players made the second team (players listed alphabetically):
MORE:
Boys Coach of the Year: Mike Thompson, McEachern
Boys Player of the Year: Sharife Cooper, McEachern
Boys Teams: First | Second | Third | Honorable Mention
PRESEASON: Meet the ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team
LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team