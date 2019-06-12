2018-19 ALL-USA High School Girls Soccer Teams

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 12, 2019
The ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by Sheldon Shealer of TopDrawerSoccer.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isabella D’Aquilla, JSerra
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Colvin, Southlake Carroll
Click through the photo gallery to meet the First Team (players listed alphabetically):
