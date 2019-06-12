USA Today Sports

2018-19 ALL-USA High School Girls Soccer Teams

Cat Barry Photo: Suzuno Seki

Girls Soccer

By June 12, 2019

The ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by Sheldon Shealer of TopDrawerSoccer.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isabella D’Aquilla, JSerra

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Colvin, Southlake Carroll

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

Click through the photo gallery to meet the First Team (players listed alphabetically):

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Soccer Team

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams

