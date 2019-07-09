USA Today Sports

2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Track and Field: Sprints

Photo: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Girls Track and Field

By July 9, 2019

The ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams for the 2018-19 season are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections are made by Mike Kennedy, the high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls T&F Athlete of the Year: Briana Williams, Northeast

Girls T&F Coach of the Year: Mike McCabe, Union Catholic

EVENTS: Sprints | Hurdles | Distances | Throws | Jumps

MORE: Girls Track & Field Second Team

Here are the athletes selected in the sprints (100, 200 and 400 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

Races in meters unless noted. [Field events in feet and inches.]
w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters per second).
i = performed indoors.
Implements and hurdles (H) are high school unless noted: (jr) junior.

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field Team

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team

Boys T&F Athlete of the Year: Matthew Boling, Strake Jesuit

Boys T&F Coach of the Year: Stan Holloway, Oscar Smith

Boys T&F Teams: Sprints | Hurdles | Distances | Throws | Jumps

https://usatodayhss.com/2019/2018-19-all-usa-high-school-girls-track-and-field-sprints
