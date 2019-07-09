2018-19 ALL-USA High School Girls Track and Field Teams announced

The ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams for the 2018-19 season are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections are made by Mike Kennedy, the high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls T&F Athlete of the Year: Briana Williams, Northeast

Girls T&F Coach of the Year: Mike McCabe, Union Catholic

YEAR IN REVIEW:

Briana Williams became the world’s fastest U-18 sprinter on June 23, setting the high school 100 meter record of 10.94 seconds. The Northeast (Oakland Park, Florida) student ran that wind-legal time (0.6 meters per second aiding), placing third at Jamaica’s National Championships in Kingston. A pair of Olympic century gold medalists, Elaine Thompson (27 years old) and Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce (32 years old), each posted 2019 world leading times of 10.73 with their tight 1-2 finish.

Williams paces this season’s 200 meter list with a 22.88 win at the Great Southwest Classic – where fellow Northeast student-athlete Jan’Taijah Ford won the 400 meters in 51.57. Ford also gained ALL-USA TODAY first team recognition.

The two repeating ALL-USA sprinters (from 2018) are Williams and Tamari Davis of Gainesville (Florida) — No. 3 all-time performer at 200 meters (22.48), and No. 5 all-time in the 100 (11.13) in 2018. Those remain the best marks for Davis. Still only a sophomore, Davis had another great season, winning Florida State 1A titles. She had bests of 22.96 and 11.27.

This year’s field event star was Chloe Cunliffe of West (Seattle, Washington), setting high school pole vault records both outdoors (14-8) and indoors (14-9). She also set American Junior (under age 20) vault records.

