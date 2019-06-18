2018-19 ALL-USA High School Softball Coach of the Year: Rick Robinson, Norco

The ALL-USA High School Softball Team for the 2018-19 season was selected in coordination with Michael Kyllo-Kittleson of Fastpitch News based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joley Mitchell, Rose Bud

Rick Robinson

School: Norco (California)

Record: 31-1

Super 25 Ranking: 2

Experience: 19 seasons

For the first time in his career, Rick Robinson has been named the ALL-USA High School Softball Coach of the Year.

Robinson has led Norco to prominence since he took the helm in 2000, winning six total CIF-Southern Section I Championships in softball, five of which have come since 2009.

This year, the team was able to win a second straight Southern Section Division I title, finishing up a 31-1 season in the process. Norco was led by a strong offensive cohort this season. Seven of the team’s nine hitters are bound for Division I softball teams, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Two of those Division I players — Kinzie Hansen and Sarah Willis — both made the ALL-USA Softball Third Team. Hansen is committed to Oklahoma and Willis is going to Auburn.

Robinson has kept the assistant coaching staff looking very similar over the years: Dave Angene has been with the school since Robinson first got to Norco, and Beth Windham, Robinson’s sister, has been on staff for 15 years. Windham was a softball pitcher who Robinson coached as an assistant at Corona High School.

The duo helped capture the CIF-SS title twice when Robinson was an assistant and Windham was a pitcher, Extra Inning Softball reported. Robinson also won the CIF-SS championship as head coach of Corona in 1996, according to Extra Inning Softball, bringing his current championship total up to seven – nine, if you count his tenure as an assistant coach.

