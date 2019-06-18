2018-19 ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year: Joley Mitchell, Rose Bud

The ALL-USA High School Softball Team for the 2018-19 season was selected in coordination with Michael Kyllo-Kittleson of Fastpitch News based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Robinson, Norco

TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

PLAYER PROFILE:

Joley Mitchell

School: Rose Bud (Arkansas)

Position: 3B/C

Class: 2019

College: Notre Dame

The third baseman/catcher led her team to a 35-1 record and a Class 3A Championship while batting .717 with 55 RBI and a state single-season record 85 runs scored in her final season of high school. She also hit 13 home runs and stole 34 bases. She finished with an on-base percentage of .786.

Mitchell finished her final year of high school with a batting average of .622 and slugging percentage of 1.386 and had a total of 248 hits and 197 RBI in four years of varsity play. She helped lead her team to the championship all four years, winning a pair of them.

She is committed to Notre Dame, telling Flo Softball she chose the school “because the atmosphere is unreal. The campus is gorgeous and the coaching staff is amazing.”

The Fighting Irish finished 37-18 this spring. Mitchell can be a solid addition to a team that finish ranked eighth in batting average, 20th in scoring and 25th in slugging among all NCAA teams.

In being key in all those statistical categories and more for Rose Bud while setting a state record and dominating at the plate, she has been named the ALL-USA Softball Player of the Year.

PRESEASON: 2019 ALL-USA Preseason Softball Team

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA High School Softball Teams