2018-19 ALL-USA High School Softball Team

June 18, 2019

The ALL-USA High School Softball Team for the 2018-19 season was selected in coordination with Michael Kyllo-Kittleson of Fastpitch News based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Players from states that play in the fall or the spring were eligible for consideration.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joely Mitchell, Rose Bud

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Robinson, Norco

TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

Click through the gallery below to meet the First Team selections (players are listed in alphabetical order):

PRESEASON: 2019 ALL-USA Preseason Softball Team

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA High School Softball Teams

