2018-19 ALL-USA High School Softball: Third Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 18, 2019
The ALL-USA High School Softball Team for the 2018-19 season was selected in coordination with Michael Kyllo-Kittleson of Fastpitch News based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Players from states that play in the fall or the spring were eligible for consideration.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joely Mitchell, Rose Bud
COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Robinson, Norco
TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
Click through the gallery below to meet the Third Team selections (players are listed in alphabetical order):
