2018-19 ALL-USA Idaho Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Idaho Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Dennis, Borah (Boise)

In just his second year as the Lions’ head coach, Dennis guided Borah to its 12th state title in Idaho history and its first since 2013. The championship was sealed with a 62-50 victory over Madison in the Class 5A title match.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ellis Magnuson, G, Borah (Boise), 6-1/190, Sr.

Magnuson was named Idaho’s Class 5A Player of the Year after averaging 11.2 points and 5.9 assists per game while leading Borah to a state title. The senior guard netted a game-high 22 points with six assists and five rebounds in a 62-50 win over Madison, helping Borah become the first team in Idaho history to win 12 state titles.

Michael Ure, F, Ririe, 6-7/195, Sr.

Ure’s 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game helped earn him Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year award and lead Ririe to the Class 2A semifinals.

Austin Bolt, F, Borah (Boise), 6-4/200, Jr.

Bolt’s 15 rebounds in the state championship game helped Borah capture the Class 5A state title.

Amoro Lado, G, Vallivue (Caldwell), 6-2/200, Sr.

Lado scored 23.8 points and averaged 7.6 points per game this past season, leading Vallivue to the Class 4A state tournament while earning Southern Idaho Player of the Year honors.

Garrett Hawkes, G/F, North Fremont (Ashton), 6-3/180, Sr.

The First Team All-State selection and Class 2A Player of the Year averaged 18.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game for the Huskies this past season.

SECOND TEAM

Cole Alton, F, Boise, 6-5/210, Sr.

Spencer Hathaway, F/C, Madison (Rexburg), 6-4/200, Sr.

Jace Whiting, G, Burley, 6-1/165, Jr.

Dawson Cummins, G, Kimberly, 6-2/160, Jr.

Spencer Shumacher, F, Prairie (Cottonwood), 6-4/230, Sr.