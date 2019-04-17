2018-19 ALL-USA Idaho Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Alabama Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cody Pickett, Eagle

Pickett’s Mavericks upset heavily favored and previously undefeated Mountain View in the Class 5A state final by a score of 51-47. The championship was the first in program history for Eagle High.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Meghan Boyd, G, Eagle, 5-10, Sr.

Boyd led Eagle to the Class 5A state title with season averages of 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. A First Team All-State selection, she will play for the University of Denver beginning this fall.

Chinma Njoku, C, Century (Pocatello), 6-2, Sr.

Njoku was named the Class 4A Player of the Year after averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field as a senior.

Darian White, G, Mountain View, 5-6, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year produced averages of 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game en route the Mavericks’ run to the Class 5A state title game.

Sadie Gronning, G, Soda Springs, 5-7, Jr.

Gronning helped the Cardinals capture the Class 2A state title, averaging 17.2 points per game while earning First Team All-State honors for the second straight season.

Naya Ojukwu, F/C, Mountain View (Meridian), 6-0, Fr.

The freshman standout and First Team All-State performer averaged 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for a Mountain View team that advanced to the Class 5A state final.

SECOND TEAM

Ava Ranson, G, Timberline (Boise), 5-9, Jr.

Nyalam Thabach, F, Borah (Boise), 6-3, Sr.

Madison Jackson, G, Parma, 5-10, Sr.

Reagan Yamauchi, G, Soda Springs, 5-6, Sr.

Lexi Bull, F, Century (Pocatello), 6-0, Jr.