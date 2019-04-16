2018-19 ALL-USA Illinois Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Illinois Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Oliver, Curie Metropolitan (Chicago)

The Condors went 32-2 to finish in third place in Class 4A, while claiming the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, Public League and Red-South/Central titles. Oliver was named the state’s Coach of the Year by City/Suburban Hoops Report.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

E.J. Liddell, F, Belleville, 6-6/220, Sr.

The Ohio State signee averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 blocks a game and was named City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year.

Max Christie, G, Rolling Meadows, 6-6/165, So.

Christie earned a spot on the City/Suburban Hoops Report all-state first team after scoring 26 points a game to go along with 10 rebounds.

DaJuan Gordon, G, Curie Metropolitan (Chicago), 6-5/170, Sr.

A Kansas State recruit, Gordon averaged 17.8 points a game and eight rebounds a game for the Condors.

Markese Jacobs, G, Uplift Community (Chicago), 5-11/195, Sr.

Jacobs scored 47 points in his final high school game before tearing an ACL during a training session the next day in early January, but the DePaul signee scored 30 points a game before the injury.

Adam Miller, G, Morgan Park (Chicago), 6-4/175, Jr.

Named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Miller scored 29 points a game to go along with 7.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

SECON D TEAM

Terrence Hargrove, F, East St. Louis, 6-7/180, Sr.

Rashaun Agee, F, Bogan (Chicago), 6-8/215, Sr.

Marquise Kennedy, G, Brother Rice (Chicago), 6-1/165, Sr.

Ray Dennis, G, Oswego East, 6-2/170, Sr.

D.J. Steward, G, Whitney Young (Chicago), 6-3/165, Jr.