2018-19 ALL-USA Illinois Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Illinois Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kim de Marigny, Maine West (Des Plaines)

Maine West went 35-0 and won a state championship in 1988 with coach Derril Kipp, who died of cancer after the 2016 season. Since de Marigny took over as coach, the Warriors have gone 95-6 and were 35-0 en route to a Class 4A title this season.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brea Beal, F/G, Rock Island, 6-1, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Basketball signed with South Carolina and averaged 26 points and 14 rebounds this season.

Rachel Kent, F, Maine West (Des Plaines), 5-11, Sr.

Kent led the undefeated 4A champion Warriors with 14.1 points and signed with Saint Louis University.

Jordan King, G, Hononegah (Rockton), 5-10, Sr.

An all-Class 4A first-team selection, the Marquette signee averaged 21 points and six rebounds a game.

Anaya Peoples, G, Schlarman Academy (Danville), 5-10, Sr.

A Notre Dame recruit, Peoples was named first-team all-Class 1A and scored 19.2 points per game while grabbing 8.1 rebounds.

Ambranette Storr, F, Kankakee, 5-10, Jr.

The Class 3A first-team selection finished with averages of 24.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Maggie Bair, F, Glenbard South (Glen Ellyn), 6-3, Sr.

Taylor Gugliuzza, G, Lincoln-Way West (New Lenox), 5-8, Jr.

Greta Kampschroeder, G/F, Naperville North, 6-0, So.

Sammi Matoush, G, Hillsboro, 5-11, Sr.

Darionne Rogers, G, Lake Park (Roselle), 5-11, Jr.