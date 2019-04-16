2018-19 ALL-USA Indiana Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Indiana Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Patrick Holmes, La Lumiere (La Porte)

The country’s top-ranked team took a 29-0 record into the championship game at the Geico Nationals, where La Lumiere lost to No. 4 IMG Academy of Florida. Holmes was a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year honor.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Isaiah Stewart, C, La Lumiere (La Porte), 6-9/245, Sr.

A first-team selection on the USA TODAY ALL-USA team, Stewart committed to Washington while averaging 18.1 points and 11.3 rebounds a game as a senior.

Keion Brooks, F, La Lumiere (La Porte), 6-9/185, Sr.

An Honorable Mention on the USA TODAY ALL-USA team, the Kentucky commit put up 20.1 points a game and added 7.5 rebounds.

Alex Hemenway, G, Castle (Newburgh), 6-3/170, Sr.

The Clemson signee was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Assocation Supreme 15 team after a campaign during which he scored 28.7 points a game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, C, Center Grove (Greenwood), 6-9/230, Sr.

Chosen as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the Indiana recruit recorded 21.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Brandon Newman, G, Valparaiso, 6-4/180, Sr.

The Purdue signee was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Supreme 15 after averaging 28.5 points and nine rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

D’Andre Davis, F, Lawrence Central (Indianapolis), 6-6/170, Jr.

Armaan Franklin, G, Cathedral (Indianapolis), 6-5/185, Sr.

Trey Galloway, G, Culver Military Academy, 6-5/200, Jr.

Anthony Leal, G, Bloomington South, 6-5/195, Jr.

Isaiah Thompson, G, Zionsville, 6-0/165, Sr.