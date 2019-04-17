2018-19 ALL-USA Indiana Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Indiana Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Huppenthal, Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers)

Huppenthal led Hamilton Southeastern to the program’s first state championship. The Royals went 27-1, setting a team record for wins in a season, and defeated Lawrence North 55-44 in the final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Madison Layden, G, Northwestern (Kokomo), 6-0, Jr.

The Purdue commit scored 21.9 points a game, added 6.7 assists and was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Supreme 15 underclassman team.

Kendall Bostic, F, Northwestern (Kokomo), 6-1, Jr.

Verbally committed to Michigan State, Bostic contributed 18.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Jessica Carrothers, G, Crown Point, 5-7, Fr.

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Supreme 15 underclassman team, Carrothers averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game.

Hannah Noveroske, C, Michigan City, 6-5, Sr.

Named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Supreme 15 senior team, Noveroske averaged 21.9 points and 12.2 rebounds a game.

Sydney Parrish, G, Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers), 6-0, Jr.

Named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Parrish contributed 21 points and 6.9 rebounds a game for the 4A state champions.

SECOND TEAM

Jorie Allen, F, Bedford North Lawrence (Bedford), 6-3, Sr.

Shaila Beeler, G, Warren Central, 5-7, Sr.

Emma Nolan, F, Marquette Catholic (Michigan City), 6-1, Sr.

Sophia Nolan, F, Marquette Catholic (Michigan City), 6-1, Sr.

Lilly Hatton, F, North Harrison (Ramsey), 6-1, Sr.