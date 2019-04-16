2018-19 ALL-USA Kansas Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Kansas Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ed Fritz, Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park)

The longtime Huskies coach guided Blue Valley Northwest to its third consecutive Class 6A title and fourth in his his 16-year tenure. Fritz also coached the East team at the McDonald’s All-American Game in Atlanta last month.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Christian Braun, G, Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park), 6-5/175, Sr.

Braun concluded his prep career as a three-time state champion and Kansas’ Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the Huskies this past season. The future Kansas Jayhawk logged a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) in a 53-41 win over Washburn Rural to give Blue Valley Northwest its third consecutive Class 6A state title.

Caleb Grill, G, Maize, 6-3/185, Sr. V

Grill averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for a Maize team that reached the Class 5A semifinals.

Cevin Clark, G, Arkansas City, 5-11/170, Sr.

Clark led the state in scoring this past season, averaging 31.8 points per game while never scoring fewer than 21 in any contest.

Xavier Bell, G/F, Central (Andover), 6-4/175, Jr.

Bell surpassed the career 1,000-point mark in just his third season and helped Central win the Class 5A state title with averages of 20 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Caleb Muia, F/G, Girard, 6-3/190, Sr.

Girard cemented its first Class 3A state title in school history this past season with Muia averaging 23.9 points and 10 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Brett Liebl, F, Central Plains (Claflin), 6-2/180, Sr.

Ty Berry, G/F, Newton, 6-3/170, Jr.

Tymer Jackson, G, Olathe North (Olathe), 6-1/160, Sr.

Jackie Johnson, G, Southeast (Wichita), 5-10/145, So.

John Pfannenstiel, G, Ness City, 6-1/170, Sr.