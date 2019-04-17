2018-19 ALL-USA Kansas Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Kansas Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural (Topeka)

The Junior Blues captured the Class 6A state title under Bordewick’s guidance this past season, closing out the season with a 54-42 triumph over Topeka. The championship was Washburn Rural’s first in 10 years.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kennedy Brown, C, Derby, 6-5, Sr.

A First Team All-State selection and Kansas’ Gatorade Player of the Year, Brown led Derby to a third-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament this past season. The Oregon State signee averaged 17.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Emily Ryan, G, Central Plains (Claflin), 5-10, Jr.

Ryan’s 29 points, including 15-of-16 shooting from the line, cemented Central Plains’ sixth straight Class 1A state title with a 52-34 win over Hoover.

Payton Verhulst, G, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission), 6-1, So.

Verhulst propelled Bishop Miege to its 21st state championship in program history, averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Carly Bachelor, F, Washburn Rural (Topeka), 6-0, Sr.

Bachelor scored a game-high 22 points in Washburn Rural’s 54-42 win over Topeka to clinch the Class 6A state title.

NiJaree Canady, C, Topeka, 6-0, Fr.

The freshman standout finished her first varsity season as a First Team All-State selection with averages of 20.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Sarah Beth Gueldner, G, Northwest (Olathe), 5-9, Sr.

Dani Winslow, F, Olathe South (Olathe), 6-0, Jr.

Halie Jones, G, Maize, 5-10, Sr.

Johnni Gonzalez, G, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission), 5-7, Sr.

Kade Hackerott, G, Goddard, 5-11, Jr.