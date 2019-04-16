2018-19 ALL-USA Kentucky Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Kentucky Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Szabo, Trinity (Louisville)

Trinity rallied to defeat Scott County in the 102nd Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet 16 state championship game. Szabo led the Shamrocks to a 30-8 record on the year.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kyky Tandy, G, University Heights (Hopkinsville), 6-0/190, Sr.

The Xavier recruit, who also had offers from Mississippi, Auburn, Cincinnati and Clemson, averaged 26 points a game.

Isaiah Cozart, C, Madison Central (Richmond), 6-8/240, Sr.

Cozart, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, is headed to Western Kentucky after finishing his high school career by averaging 20 points and 12.2 rebounds a game.

David Johnson, G, Trinity (Louisville), 6-5/170, Sr.

The Louisville signee went out a champion as Trinity captured the state title, thanks in part to Johnson’s 16.2 points per game.

Alex Matthews, F, John Hardin (Elizabethtown), 6-5/190, Jr.

Matthews recorded 17.6 points and 10.8 rebounds a game for John Hardin, which was 35-0 heading into the state tournament.

Korbin Spencer, G, Elliott County (Sandy Hook), 6-1/160, Sr.

Spencer scored 28.8 points a game for Elliott County, which opened the season with a 23-game winning streak.

SECOND TEAM

Dontaie Allen, F, Pendleton County (Falmouth), 6-6/185, Sr.

Jackson Harlan, G, Clinton County (Albany), 6-5/185, Sr.

Reid Jolly, F, Campbell County (Alexandria), 6-5/220, Sr.

Michael Moreno, F, Scott County (Georgetown), 6-6/195, Sr.

J.J. Ramey, G, South Laurel (London), 6-5/185, Sr