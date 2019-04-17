2018-19 ALL-USA Kentucky Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Kentucky Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Katie Haitz, Ryle (Union)

Haitz and the Raiders bowed out of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet 16 in the second round last year. This year, Ryle went 33-5 en route to the program’s first state championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Maddie Scherr, G, Ryle (Union), 5-11, Jr.

Chosen as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Scherr averaged 15.4 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists a game for the state champion Raiders.

Savannah Wheeler, G, Boyd County (Ashland), 5-6, Sr.

The Marshall recruit scored 30.5 points per game while also contributing 6.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game.

Lauren Schwartz, F, Ryle (Union), 5-11, Sr.

A Rice recruit, Ryle’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder averaged 19.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game.

Maaliya Owens, G, Scott County (Georgetown), 5-9, Sr.

Signed with Tennessee Tech, Owens scored 20 points a game to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Emma King, G, Lincoln County (Stanford), 5-10, Sr.

Boasting a 4.3 grade-point average, the Kentucky signee scored 18.3 points per game as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Nila Blackford, F, DuPont Manual (Louisville), 6-2, Sr.

Ally Collett, G, South Laurel (London), 5-7, Jr.

Emma Hacker, F, Menifee County (Frenchburg), 6-2, Sr.

Jada Higgins, Knott County Central (Hindman), 5-9, Sr.

Ivy Turner, G, Danville, 5-6, Sr.