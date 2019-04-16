2018-19 ALL-USA Louisiana Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Louisiana Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Damon West, Rayville

Rayville repeated as Class 2A state champion after an undefeated title run a year ago. This year, West scheduled games against some tough competition, and the challenge seemed to pay off, as Rayville rolled through the 2A tournament, beating four of its five opponents by 40 or more.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jalen Cook, G, Walker, 6-0/185, Jr. V

Cook earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors after averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Reece Beekman, G, Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge), 6-2/160, Jr.

Beekman averaged a triple-double for the season with 21.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

Damiree Burns, F, Sophie B. Wright (New Orleans), 6-6/190, Sr.

Picked as the NOLA.com Player of the Year, Burns, a Southern University signee, scored 18.4 points and grabbed 13.6 rebounds per game.

Charlie Russell, F, Sophie B. Wright (New Orleans), 6-7/175, Sr.

Russell averaged 17.2 points and 11.1 rebounds a game as Wright advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals.

Jordan Wright, G, Dunham (Baton Rouge), 6-6/200, Sr.

The undecided three-star recruit averaged 19.1 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Gregory Hammond, F, Sophie B. Wright, 6-5/200, Sr.

Elijah Morgan, G, Jesuit (New Orleans), 6-0/150, Sr.

Chanse Robinson, Lincoln Prep (Grambling), 6-0/170, Jr.

Jahein Spencer, G, Assumption (Napoleonville), 6-4/205, Sr.

Mylik Wilson, G, Rayville, 6-2/160, Sr.