2018-19 ALL-USA Louisiana Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Louisiana Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mary Ward, Benton

Ward eclipsed 300 career victories this season as she guided the Tigers to the Class 4A state championship. Benton went 38-5 and Ward was chosen as the coach of the West at the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tiara Young, G, Walker, 5-10, Sr.

Voted the state’s MVP by the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association, the LSU signee averaged 29.3 points and 6.9 rebounds a game.

Domonique Davis, G, De Ridder, 5-7, Sr.

Davis will play for LSU after a senior year in which she scored 25.4 points per game and was named first-team all-state by the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association.

Makayia Hamilton, G, Red River (Coushatta), 5-3, Sr.

The Louisiana-Lafayette signee scored 25.7 points per game and also contributed 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

JaMya Mingo-Young, G, Loranger, 5-7, Sr.

The Mississippi State recruit was named first-team all-state by the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association and scored 22.3 points per game.

Emily Ward, F, Benton, 6-0, Jr.

A Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association first-team all-state pick, Ward averaged 20.2 points and 13.4 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Qua Chambers, G, Benton, 5-6, Jr.

Kennedi Heard, F, Captain Shreve (Shreveport), 5-11, Sr.

Alexius Horne, G, Denham Springs, 5-9, Jr.

Addison Martin, F, Captain Shreve, 5-11, So.

Destiny Rice, G, North Caddo (Vivian), 5-8, Sr.