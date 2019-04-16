2018-19 ALL-USA Maine Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Maine Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brad Libby, Bangor

Libby’s Bangor squad captured the Class AA state crown with a 58-48 victory over Bonny Eagle in the title game. The championship marked the program’s 13th in school history and first since 2011.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Matthew Fleming, G/F, Bangor, 6-6/195, Sr.

As the centerpiece of Bangor’s Class AA state title-winning team, Fleming averaged 21.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this past season. The Army recruit was also named Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball winner as a senior.

Wol Maiwen, F, Edward Little (Auburn), 6-4/170, Sr.

Maiwen’s 22.6 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game were instrumental in helping the Eddies reach the Class AA semifinals.

Ben Onek, F, Deering (Portland), 6-5/200, Sr.

With averages of 19 points and 10 rebounds per game, Onek helped Deering advance to the Class AA quarterfinals this past season.

Cooper Wirkala, G/F, Oceanside (Rockland), 6-5/180, Sr.

Wirkala averaged 26.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season, scored more than 1,000 points in his prep career and was selected to play in the 31st annual Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games.

John Martin, G, Gray-New Gloucester, (Gray), 6-2/180, Sr.

A Maine Mr. Basketball semifinalist, Martin was selected as a First Team All-State performer as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Nick Fiorello, F/G, Scarborough, 6-7/200, Sr.

Zach Brown, G, Greely (Cumberland Center), 6-0/170, Sr.

Drew Story, F, Greely (Cumberland Center), 6-3/190, Sr.

Cameron Wood, C, Winthrop, 6-8/200, Sr.

Ashtyn Abbott, F, Hall-Dale (Farmingdale), 6-3/170, Sr.