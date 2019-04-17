2018-19 ALL-USA Maine Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Maine Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nate Pelletier, Oxford Hills (South Paris)

Pelletier guided a balanced Oxford Hills attack to the Class AA state championship this past season. The 55-45 win over Scarborough in the state final gave the Vikings their first title in program history.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Mackenzie Holmes, C, Gorham, 6-2, Sr.

The Indiana signee averaged 30.1 points and 16.7 rebounds per game for Gorham, which advanced to the Class AA regional semifinals. Holmes was named Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year and earned an honorable mention spot on the USA TODAY ALL-USA Girls Basketball team.

Anna DeWolfe, G, Greely (Cumberland Center), 5-7, Sr.

DeWolfe added the Maine Miss Basketball award to her collection this past season, averaging 27.2 points and 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game for a Greely team that won the Class A state title.

Faith Blethen, F, Boothbay (Boothbay Harbor), 6-1, Sr.

Blethen averaged 19.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.8 steals per game this past season, scored 1,223 career points and capped her prep career with a Class C state title for Boothbay.

Bailey Donovan, F, Hamden Academy (Hamden), 6-3, Sr.

Donovan’s averages of 18 points and 15 rebounds per game helped the Broncos advance the Class A state final each of the last two seasons.

Julia Colby, G, Oxford Hills (South Paris), 5-7, Jr.

The junior guard catapulted Oxford Hills to the Class AA state championship with a 34-point effort in the title-clincher.

SECOND TEAM

Emily Archibald, F, Kennebunk, 6-1, So.

Camille Clement, G, Greely (Cumberland Center), 5-8, So.

Annie Cooke, C, Skowhegan, 5-11, Sr.

Charlotte MacMillan, G, Brunswick, 5-8, Sr.

Grace Martin, F, Biddeford, 6-1, Sr.