2018-19 ALL-USA Maryland Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Maryland Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Myles, St. Frances (Baltimore)

With the type of schedule St. Frances played this season, Myles felt it necessary to go deeper into his bench than he had in previous years. The strategy paid off, as the Panthers stayed fresh down the stretch, going 38-6 and claiming the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League titles.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Justin Moore, G, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville), 6-5/195, Sr.

A co-MVP of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Moore, a Villanova signee, also was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 18.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game.

Adrian Baldwin, G, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 6-0/170, Jr.

Baldwin, who has offers from Connecticut, DePaul, Georgetown and Kansas State, among others, contributed 14.1 points and 5.6 assists a game.

James Bishop, G, Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 6-2/170, Sr.

Signed with Louisiana State, Bishop scored 23.3 points per game while adding five rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Isaiah Gross, G, Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt), 6-4/200, Sr.

Maryland’s Mr. Basketball, Gross, a Coppin State commit, finished the year with a 16.7 points-per-game average.

Andrew Mills, F, New Town (Owings Mills), 6-4/176, Jr.

Coaches picked Mills as the Baltimore County Player of the Year after he averaged 16 points and eight rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

R.J. Blakney, G, St. Maria Goretti (Hagerstown), 6-6/175, Sr.

Justin Lewis, F, Baltimore Polytechnic, 6-7/225, Jr.

Marvin Price, F, Patterson (Baltimore), 6-5/220, Sr.

Cameron Spencer, G, Boys’ Latin (Baltimore), 6-3/190, Sr.

Earl Timberlake, G, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville), 6-6/215, Jr.