2018-19 ALL-USA Maryland Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Maryland Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams
NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team
BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams
COACH OF THE YEAR
Frank Oliver Jr., Bishop McNamara (Forestville)
A Naismith High School Coach of the Year finalist, Oliver led Bishop McNamara to a 31-4 record. McNamara finished the season at No. 16 on the USA TODAY Super 25 national rankings.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Angel Reese, F, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) 6-3, Jr.
Selected to the USA TODAY ALL-USA first team, Reese averaged a double-double with 22.6 points, 19.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.
Jakia Brown-Turner, G/F, Bishop McNamara (Forestville), 6-0, Sr.
A North Carolina State recruit, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year posted averages of 16 points and 7.3 rebounds a game.
Makayla Daniels, G, Frederick, 5-7, Sr.
Named the state’s Miss Basketball, the Arkansas signee finished the season averaging 21.4 points per game.
Mir McLean, F, Roland Park (Baltimore), 5-11, Jr.
McLean eclipsed 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds this season while averaging 18.3 points and 12.9 rebounds a game.
Jada Walker, G, New Hope Academy (Landover), 5-6, So.
New Hope entered the GEICO Nationals as the No. 8 team in the Country on USA TODAY’s Super 25, but finished No. 1 behind Walker’s MVP performance in the tournament.
SECOND TEAM
Aniya Gourdine, G, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 5-8, So.
Sydney Faulcon, C, Old Mill (Millersville), 6-1, Sr.
Kaniyah Harris, G, Flowers (Springdale), 5-11, Jr.
Ja’Niah Henson, G, Roland Park (Baltimore), 5-3, Sr.
Dasia Townes, G, Baltimore Polytechnic, 5-11, Jr.