2018-19 ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Antonio Anderson, Lynn English (Lynn)

Anderson’s Bulldogs became the first Lynn English team since 1939 to win a state championship. The 80-year drought came to an end when the Bulldogs (23-2) topped Springfield Putnam by a score of 64-57 in the Division 1 state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Chris Ledlum, F, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mount Hermon), 6-7/230, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 25.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season, leading Northfield Mount Hermon to the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class AAA Tournament championship. A standout in the classroom, Ledlum will play at Harvard next season.

Alonzo Linton, G/F, Lynn English (Lynn), 6-5/180, Sr.

Linton was the driving force behind the Bulldogs’ Division I state title run, producing averages of 20 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Dallion Johnson, G, Phillips Academy (Andover), 6-2/170, Jr.

Johnson contributed averages of 18.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for a Phillips Academy team that finished the season 16-9.

Kevin Constant, G, Central Catholic (Lawrence), 6-1/170, Sr.

Constant was named the Merrimack Valley Conference MVP after a senior year in which he averaged 18.5 points, eight rebounds and three assists per contest.

Levar Williams, G, Burke (Dorchester), 5-11/170, Sr.

Williams, who will play at the New Jersey Institute of Technology next season, averaged 28.2 points per game as a senior and finished his prep career with 1,604 points.

SECOND TEAM

Ismael Massoud, F, MacDuffie School (Granby), 6-8/190, Sr.

Selwyn ‘Quest’ Harris, G, Worcester Academy (Worcester), 5-11/170, Jr.

Danny Yardemian, G, Belmont, 5-10/160, Sr.

Jalen Echevarria, G, St. Mary’s (Lynn), 5-7/135, Sr.

Bryson Andrews, G/F, Abington, 6-2/179, Sr.