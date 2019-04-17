2018-19 ALL-USA Massachusetts Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Massachusetts Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kristen McDonnell, Braintree

McDonnell guided perennial powerhouse Braintree to its second consecutive Division 1 state title with a convincing 71-50 victory over Springfield Central. The championship was the fourth in the last six seasons for the Wamps.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, F, Worcester Academy (Academy), 6-4, Sr.

Winner of three consecutive Gatorade Player of the Year awards, Boston averaged 17.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game for Worcester Academy, which captured the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class AA title. The South Carolina-bound Boston was also selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game last month, where she scored nine points with 10 rebounds in an 83-68 win for the East team.

Silke Milliman, F, Northfield Mt. Hermon (Mount Hermon), 6-2, Sr.

Milliman averaged 20.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for Northfield Mount Hermon, which advanced to the NEPSAC Class AA semifinals.

Jaliena Sanchez, G, Central (Springfield), 5-7, Sr.

Sanchez propelled Central to the Division 1 state final, highlighted by a 34-point effort in a semifinal win over Franklin and a 17.5 points-per-game average.

Ali Brigham, C, Franklin, 6-3, Jr.

The towering Brigham earned Hockomock League MVP, averaging 22.1 points and 15.4 rebounds per game.

Kori Barach, G/F, Concord-Carlisle, 5-11, So.

Barach averaged a double-double per game this past season, racking up 18 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest for the Patriots.

SECOND TEAM

Mackenzie Daleba, G/F, Cathedral (Boston), 6-0, Jr.

Adriana Timberlake, G, Braintree, 5-7, Sr.

Lauren Sampson, G, Waltham, 6-0, Sr.

Shay Bollin, F, Bridgewater-Raynham, 6-2, Fr.

Sammi Gallant, G, Bishop Fenwick (Peabody), 5-8, Sr.