2018-19 ALL-USA Michigan Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Michigan Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Wasilk, Clarkston

In Wasilk’s first year at Clarkston, he took over a team that graduated all five starters from last season’s championship team. Yet he led the Wolves to an 18-3 season in Division I that included a 12-0 league record.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Emoni Bates, F, Lincoln (Ypsilanti), 6-9/180, Fr.

The start to Bates’ high school career could not have gone much better as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 28.7 points and 10.2 rebounds a game.

Caleb Bates, F, Lake Shore (St. Clair Shores), 6-6/220, Sr.

Bates dominated for Lake Shore, to the tune of 27.6 points and 15 rebounds per game.

Carlos “Scooby” Johnson, F, Benton Harbor, 6-6/210, Jr.

An Associated Press first-team Division 2 all-state selection, Johnson contributed 24 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game.

Jalen Terry, G, Beecher (Mount Morris), 5-11/155, Jr.

Terry, who has given his verbal commitment to Michigan State, scored 21 points a game while handing out 3.6 assists.

Romeo Weems, F, New Haven, 6-7/215, Sr.

Michigan’s Mr. Basketball, a DePaul recruit, averaged 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Lorne Bowman, G, St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake), 6-2/180, Jr.

Caleb Hodgson, F, Dansville, 6-10/225, Sr.

Sir’Real Smith, G, Saginaw, 6-1/155, Jr.

Chandler Turner, G, Detroit Renaissance, 6-6/200, Sr.

Artis White, G, Canton, 5-11/160, Sr.