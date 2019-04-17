2018-19 ALL-USA Michigan Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Michigan Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Eklund, Pewamo-Westphalia (Westphalia)

Pewamo-Westphalia went undefeated against Division 3 competition en route to the program’s first state championship. The Pirates’ only loss of the season was to Division 2 champ Detroit Edison.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Rickea Jackson, G/F, Detroit Edison, 6-3, Sr.

Picked to the USA TODAY ALL-USA second team, the Gatorade Player of the Year and Mississippi State signee averaged 22.1 points and eight rebounds a game.

Daisy Ansel, G, Comstock (Kalamazoo), 5-10, Sr.

Bound for Division II Grand Valley State, Ansel scored 30.4 points a game and also grabbed 7.9 rebounds.

Julia Ayrault, F, Grosse Pointe North (Grosse Pointe Woods), 6-2, Sr.

The Associated Press Division 1 Player of the Year and Michigan State signee posted averages of 20 points and nine rebounds per game.

Moira Joiner, G, Heritage (Saginaw), 5-9, Sr.

A Michigan State recruit and Miss Basketball finalist, Joiner scored 21 points a game and added 6.8 rebounds.

Cheyenne McEvans, G, Southfield A&T, 5-10, Jr.

Named to the AP Division 1 all-state first team, McEvans averaged a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Gabrielle Elliott, G/F, Detroit Edison, 5-10, Jr.

Bree Salenbien, F, Lenawee Christian (Adrian), 6-2, So.

Hannah Spitzley, G, Pewamo-Westphalia (Westphalia), 6-0, Sr.

Destiny Strother, G, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 5-9, Sr.

Elise Stuck, F, Charlevoix, 6-1, Jr.