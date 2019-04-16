2018-19 ALL-USA Minnesota Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Minnesota Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brett Cloutier, Princeton

Before this season, Princeton had not reached the state tournament since 1932. Cloutier, in his sixth season with the program, led the Tigers to a 27-7 record and a berth in the Class AAA state semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Matthew Hurt, F, John Marshall (Rochester), 6-8/215, Sr.

A top-10 recruit nationally in the Class of 2019, the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year was named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA second team and averaged 36.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game.

Dawson Garcia, C, Prior Lake (Savage), 6-11/220, Jr.

Named to the Associated Press all-state second team, Garcia scored 27.5 points per game.

Zeke Nnaji, F, Hopkins (Minnetonka), 6-11/215, Sr.

Verbally committed to Arizona, Nnaji put up 25.1 points per game this season.

Jalen Suggs, G, Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis), 6-4/185, Jr.

Suggs, who averaged 24.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, has offers from Minnesota, Georgia and Michigan State, among others.

Tyrell Terry, G, DeLaSalle (Minneapolis), 6-1/160, Sr.

Terry has signed with Stanford and scored 22.6 points per game for the Islanders.

SECOND TEAM

Jamison Battle, F, DeLaSalle (Minneapolis), 6-7/210, Sr.

Ben Carlson, F, East Ridge (Woodbury), 6-9/205, Jr.

J’vonne Hadley, G, Mahtomedi, 6-6/185, Jr.

David Roddy, F, Breck School (Golden Valley), 6-5/250, Sr.

Tyler Wahl, F, Lakeville North, 6-7/200, Sr.