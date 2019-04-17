2018-19 ALL-USA Minnesota Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Minnesota Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tanysha Scott, DeLaSalle (Minneapolis)

DeLaSalle started the season 4-4, but won its final nine regular season games and five straight in the postseason to claim the Class 3A state title, the program’s first since Scott took over as head coach in 2015. The Islanders last won a state championship in 2013.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Paige Bueckers, G, Hopkins (Minnetonka), 6-0, Jr.

The Connecticut commit was named first-team ALL-USA by USA TODAY and is the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 24.4 points and 5.5 assists per game.

McKenna Hofschild, G, Prior Lake (Savage), 5-3, Sr.

Hofschild, a Seton Hall recruit, scored a single-game state record 63 in a game and averaged 25.2 per game.

Sara Scalia, G, Stillwater (Oak Park Heights), 5-8, Sr.

Named to the Class 4A all-state team, the Minnesota signee scored 23.3 points a game and added 4.8 rebounds.

Frannie Hottinger, F, Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul), 6-0, Sr.

Hottinger, a Lehigh recruit, scored 28.1 points a game on her way to becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Alyssa Ustby, F, Lourdes (Rochester), 6-1, Jr.

A Class 2A all-state selection, Ustby averaged a double-double with 25.6 points and 12.3 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Joey Batt, G, New Ulm, 5-6, Sr.

Kacie Borowicz, G, Roseau, 5-8, Sr.

Dlayla Chakolis, G, Hopkins (Minnetonka), 5-7, Sr.

Lauren Jensen, G, Lakeville North, 5-10, Jr.

Kallie Theisen, F, Wayzata (Plymouth), 6-1, Sr.