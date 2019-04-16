2018-19 ALL-USA Mississippi Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Mississippi Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Newton Mealer, Center Hill (Olive Branch)

Center Hill’s 31-3 record included a pair of wins over Olive Branch, including a 75-73 victory in the Class 5A state championship game. The Mustangs finished the season with a seven-game win streak.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Calvin Temple, G, Center Hill (Olive Branch), 6-1/160, Sr.

The IUPUI commit’s 24-point in the Class 5A final was enough to earn MVP honors, and for the season, Temple averaged 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game.

Jaylen Forbes, G, Florence, 6-5/190, Sr.

Forbes, who averaged 23 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, will play his college ball at Alabama.

D.J. Jeffries, F/G, Olive Branch, 6-8/220, Sr.

Chosen as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Jeffries signed with Memphis and contributed 23.3 points and 12.8 rebounds a game.

Keondre Montgomery, F/G, Forest Hill (Jackson), 6-6/190, Jr.

Named to the Clarion Ledger all-state first team, Montgomery averaged 20 points and six rebounds a game.

Daeshun Ruffin, G, Callaway (Jackson), 5-9, So.

Ruffin scored 26 points a game and also averaged 4.6 rebounds and three assists per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Rashad Bolden, G, St. Andrew’s (Ridgeland), 5-11/160, So.

Kevin Grimes, G, Bay Springs, 6-3/170, Sr.

Jakorie Smith, F, Raymond, 6-4/220, Sr.

Jacorrius Stanfield, G, Okolona, 6-1/160, Sr.

Brandon Weatherspoon, G, Canton, 6-5/185, Sr.