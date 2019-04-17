2018-19 ALL-USA Mississippi Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Mississippi Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jason Kennedy, Pearl

Kennedy started the season as an assistant coach for his wife, Lacey Kennedy, a U.S. Army reservist. When Lacey was deployed to Qatar two games into the season, Jason took over and led the Pirates to a 29-1 record and a Class 6A state title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Endya Buford, G, Olive Branch, 5-7, Jr.

Chosen as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Buford averaged 27.2 points, six rebounds and eight assists a game.

Jayla Alexander, G, Pearl, 5-9, Sr.

Alexander led the Pirates in scoring (19.1 points a game) and assists (6.9) and was the MVP of the Class 6A state final.

Jacorriah Bracey, G, Ruleville Central, 5-9, Jr.

One of the top scorers in the state, Bracey put up 35 points a game and added 10 rebounds and five assists per contest.

Makayla Minett, C, Pearl, 6-2, Sr.

A defensive presence, Minett blocked 5.6 shots a game while averaging 14.6 points and 15.4 rebounds.

Sania Wells, G, East Central (Moss Point), 5-7, Sr.

The Auburn signee contributed 27.3 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game while earning first-team all-state honors from the Clarion Ledger.

SECOND TEAM

Brikayla Gray, G/F, West Jones (Laurel), 5-8, Jr.

Melyia Grayson, C, Hattiesburg, 6-2, Jr.

Keshunna Lucket, G, Lanier (Jackson), 5-9, Sr.

Tamia Stallings, C, Brookhaven, 5-10, Sr.

Hannah White, G/F, Columbus, 5-8 Sr.