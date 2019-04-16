2018-19 ALL-USA Missouri Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Missouri Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Jermain, Jefferson (Conception Junction)

Jefferson won its fourth Class 1 state title under Jermain’s direction, but the first since 2007. The championship also will be the last one for Jefferson, which beginning next year will form a co-op program with South Nodaway.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Aminu Mohammed, F, Greenwood Laboratory (Springfield), 6-4/200, So.

The Class 2 and Gatorade Player of the Year finished with averages of 34.2 points, 17.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

E.J. Bellinger, G, Fort Zumwalt South, 6-3/175, Sr.

Bellinger, a Belmont recruit, was limited to 20 games after suffering an injury in the first game of the season, but scored 25.5 points per game.

Caleb Love, G, Christian Brothers College (St. Louis), 6-3/170, Jr.

Love scored 18.9 points a game and has multiple offers from major college programs, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville and Missouri.

Mario McKinney, G, Vashon (St. Louis), 6-2/180, Sr.

The Class 3 Player of the Year and Missouri signee averaged 15 points and four rebounds per game.

Isiaih Mosley, G, Rock Bridge (Columbia), 6-6/190, Sr.

Named Class 5 Player of the Year, the Missouri State recruit posted 22.8 points and 6.7 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Daniel Abreu, F, Willard, 6-6/200, Jr.

Yuri Collins, G, St. Mary’s (St. Louis), 5-11/175, Sr.

Cam’Ron Fletcher, F, Vashon (St. Louis), 6-8/180, Jr.

Isaac Haney, G, Dora, 6-0/150, So.

DeAndre Sorrells, G, Grandview, 5-10/160, Sr.