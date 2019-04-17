2018-19 ALL-USA Missouri Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Missouri Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Frank, Strafford

Frank coached twin daughters Hayley and Kayley to Strafford’s fourth straight Class 3 state championship. The Indians went 33-0 and are in the midst of a state-record 115-game winning streak.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Hayley Frank, G/F, Strafford, 6-2, Sr.

The Missouri signee scored 22.8 points a game and eclipsed 3,000 for her career while earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Caitlin Anderson, G, Jefferson City, 5-6, Sr.

A Miss Basketball finalist and Indiana State recruit, Anderson is the Class 5 Player of the Year after averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game.

Leah Cauble, G, Oran, 5-9, Sr.

Needing 31 points to break Missouri’s all-time scoring record, Cauble put up 40 in a Feb. 21 game to break the previous record of 3,724.

Marisa Warren, G, Incarnate Word (St. Louis), 5-8, Sr.

Leading her team in points (14.1) and assists (5.3), the Class 4 Player of the Year and DePaul signee is a Miss Basketball finalist.

Priscilla Williams, G, Branson, 6-2, Jr.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-state selection averaged 29.3 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Je’Naiya Davis, G, Parkway North (St. Louis), 5-8, Sr.

Faith Gilkey, G, Walnut Grove, 5-7, So.

Karlee Holland, G, Licking, 5-7, Jr.

Katie Scott, F, Carl Junction, 6-2, Jr.

Rickie Woltman, C, Incarnate Word, 6-4, Sr.