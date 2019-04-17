2018-19 ALL-USA Missouri Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Missouri Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams
NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team
BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams
COACH OF THE YEAR
Steve Frank, Strafford
Frank coached twin daughters Hayley and Kayley to Strafford’s fourth straight Class 3 state championship. The Indians went 33-0 and are in the midst of a state-record 115-game winning streak.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Hayley Frank, G/F, Strafford, 6-2, Sr.
The Missouri signee scored 22.8 points a game and eclipsed 3,000 for her career while earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
Caitlin Anderson, G, Jefferson City, 5-6, Sr.
A Miss Basketball finalist and Indiana State recruit, Anderson is the Class 5 Player of the Year after averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game.
Leah Cauble, G, Oran, 5-9, Sr.
Needing 31 points to break Missouri’s all-time scoring record, Cauble put up 40 in a Feb. 21 game to break the previous record of 3,724.
Marisa Warren, G, Incarnate Word (St. Louis), 5-8, Sr.
Leading her team in points (14.1) and assists (5.3), the Class 4 Player of the Year and DePaul signee is a Miss Basketball finalist.
Priscilla Williams, G, Branson, 6-2, Jr.
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-state selection averaged 29.3 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.
SECOND TEAM
Je’Naiya Davis, G, Parkway North (St. Louis), 5-8, Sr.
Faith Gilkey, G, Walnut Grove, 5-7, So.
Karlee Holland, G, Licking, 5-7, Jr.
Katie Scott, F, Carl Junction, 6-2, Jr.
Rickie Woltman, C, Incarnate Word, 6-4, Sr.