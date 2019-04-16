2018-19 ALL-USA Montana Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Montana Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Wes Holmquist, Bozeman

Holmquist’s Hawks finally captured the Class AA state championship this past season after losing the state final each of the previous three seasons. Bozeman clinched the title with a 55-53 overtime buzzer-beater over Hellgate.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Rollie Worster, G, Hellgate (Missoula), 6-3/200, Jr.

Montana’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 22.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists per game during his junior campaign. A three-time First Team All-State selection, Worster helped the Knights advance to the Class AA state final.

Ryan Lonergan, F, Bozeman, 6-4/220, Sr.

A First Team All-State selection, Lonergan led the Hawks to the Class AA state championship, scoring 10 points in a 55-53 overtime win in the title-clincher over Hellgate.

Caleb Bellach, G/F, Manhattan Christian (Manhattan), 6-6/185, Sr.

The Montana State signee led the Eagles to the Class C state title, averaging 23.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.

Ryan Simpson, F, Bozeman, 6-6/190, Sr.

Simpson, a First Team All-State honoree, scored 19 points with 15 rebounds in Bozeman’s 72-63 win over Billings West in the Class AA semifinals.

Blake Thelen, G/F, Great Falls, 6-3/185, Sr.

Thelen shot nearly 50 percent from the floor while connecting at 40 percent from beyond the arc for Great Falls, earing First Team All-State honors as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Jesse Owens, G, Billings West (Billings), 5-9/175, Sr.

Kyle Torgerson, G, Great Falls, 5-10/150, Sr.

Abe Johnson, F/C, Hellgate (Missoula), 6-8/205, Jr.

Connor Murgel, G, Helena, 5-10/160, Sr.

Camdyn LaRance, G, Big Sky (Missoula), 6-1/160, Jr.