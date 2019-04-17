2018-19 ALL-USA Montana Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Montana Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Peterson, Helena

The Bengals won their third consecutive Class AA state title under Peterson’s watch this past season. Helena cemented the three-peat with a convincing 55-37 win over Billings West.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jamie Pickens, F, Helena, 6-2, Sr.

The two-time Gatorade Player of the Year averaged a double-double per game this past season, reeling in 19 points and 12 rebounds per game for a Helena team that captured the Class AA state title. The University of Montana-bound Pickens racked up 18 points and 17 boards in the championship-clincher over Billings West.

Kyndall Keller, G, Havre, 5-8, Jr.

Keller averaged 16.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while leading Havre to its second straight Class A title.

Emma Blakely, G, Hellgate (Missoula), 5-7, Sr.

The First Team All-State selection averaged 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 72.5 percent from the foul line.

Imani Bighorn, F, Wolf Point, 6-3, Sr

Bighorn led Wolf Point to its first state title since 2003, pouring in 19 points with 14 rebounds in the Class B championship game versus Florence-Carlton.

Sydney Sheridan, PG, Capital (Helena), 5-8, Sr.

Sheridan earned First Team All-State honors while leading Capital to the Class AA semifinals this past season.

SECOND TEAM

Lexi Deden, F, Sentinel (Missoula), 6-1, Jr.

Tavia Rooney, F, Broadwater (Townsend), 5-11, Sr.

Ryley Kehr, G, Columbia Falls, 5-10, Sr.

Mya Fourstar, G, Wolf Point, 5-10, Jr.

Kylie Lunday, G/F, Hellgate (Misoula), 6-0, Sr.