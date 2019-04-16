2018-19 ALL-USA Nebraska Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Nebraska Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Weeks, Auburn

Weeks won four Class B state championships with Beatrice before taking over at Auburn, which had never won a state title. Coaching a team with no seniors, Weeks led the Bulldogs to the Class C1 state championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Akol Arop, F, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-6/190, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and a Nebraska signee averaged 19.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Charlie Easley, G, Pius X (Lincoln), 6-2/170, Sr.

Named to two all-state teams, Easley finished his high school career with per-game averages of 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Chucky Hepburn, G, Bellevue West, 6-1/185, So.

The three-star recruit, who has an offer from Nebraska, contributed 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists per game.

Baylor Scheierman, G, Aurora, 6-6/165, Sr.

Signed with South Dakota State, Scheierman finished with averages of 21 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists a game.

John Tonje, G/F, Omaha Central, 6-5/195, Sr.

Tonje has verbally committed to Colorado State and averaged 23.8 points and 6-1 rebounds a game this season.

SECOND TEAM

Shiloh Robinson, F, Kearney, 6-8/195, Sr.

Hunter Sallis, G, Millard North (Omaha), 6-4/150, So.

Chase Thompson, F, Omaha Westside, 6-7/230, Sr.

Donovan Williams, F, North Star (Lincoln), 6-6/190, Jr.

Lok Wur, F, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-9/180, Sr.