2018-19 ALL-USA Nebraska Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Nebraska Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jason Simons, Bishop Neumann (Wahoo)

A championship-game loss left a bitter taste in the mouth of the Bishop Neumann players a year ago, but Simons urged his returning players to move on. The Cavaliers did just that, returning to the Class C1 final and beating Lincoln Christian for the program’s third title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jayme Horan, G/F, Millard South (Omaha), 6-0, Jr.

Selected for the state Gatorade Player of the Year award, Horan averaged 23.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game.

Morgan Maly, G/F, Crete, 6-0, Jr.

Maly gave her verbal commitment to Creighton in December and finished the season averaging 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Kalynn Meyer, F, Superior, 6-4, Jr.

Committed to Nebraska for volleyball, Meyer also excels in basketball, where she contributed 20 points and 17 rebound a game this season.

Dacey Nelson, G, Oakland-Craig (Oakland), 5-7, Sr.

Nelson missed her junior season after tearing the ACL in her left knee, but came back strong, scoring 26.7 points per game as a senior.

McKenna Sims, G, South Sioux City, 5-9, Sr.

The Illinois State recruit contributed 18.2 points, six rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Whitney Brown, G, Northwest (Grand Island), 5-7, Jr.

Jaden Ferguson, F/G, Lincoln Southwest, 6-0, Sr.

Quinesha Lockett, G, Benson (Omaha), 5-8, Sr.

McKenna Minter, G, Lincoln Northeast, 5-9, Jr.

Lauren West, F, Millard North (Omaha), 5-11, Sr.