2018-19 ALL-USA Nevada Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Nevada Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Grant Rice, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Rice guided the Gaels to its eighth consecutive Class 4A state title this past season, currently the longest such streak in the country. He also led Bishop Gorman to the GEICO Nationals where his squad pushed the nation’s No. 1 team La Lumiere (Ind.) to double-overtime before falling, 74-69.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jalen Hill, G/F, Clark (Las Vegas), 6-7/209, Sr.

The Oklahoma recruit earned Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year award, averaging 17.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this past season. Hill led the Chargers to the Class 4A state championship game and was named Most Valuable Player of the Southwest League as a senior.

Julian Strawther, G/F, Liberty (Henderson), 6-7/215, Jr.

Strawther carried the Patriots to the second round of the Class 4A regional tournament, averaging 27.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Cottrell, F, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 6-10/210, Jr.

Cottrell averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocked shots per game while leading Bishop Gorman to its eighth consecutive Class 4A state title and a berth in the GEICO Nationals.

Jaden Hardy, G, Coronado (Henderson), 6-4/185, So.

Hardy was named the Most Valuable Player of the Southwest League after averaging 25.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this past season.

Antwon Jackson, F/C, Clark (Las Vegas), 6-7/250, Sr.

The Arkansas State signee averaged 13.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while helping the Chargers reach the Class 4A state title game.

SECOND TEAM

Daishen Nix, G, Trinity International (Las Vegas), 6-2/180, Jr.

Noah Taitz, G/F, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 6-3/175, Jr.

Zaon Colliins, G, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 6-0/160, So.

Milos Uzan, G, Desert Pines (Las Vegas), 6-2/180, Fr.

Brevin Walter, G, Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas), 6/4/175, Sr.