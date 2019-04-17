2018-19 ALL-USA Nevada Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Nevada Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Karen Weitz, Centennial (Las Vegas)

Centennial has become the gold standard for girls’ basketball in Nevada under Weitz’s tutelage, winning each of the last five Class 4A state championships. The Bulldogs established themselves as a national powerhouse also, advancing to an appearance in the GEICO High School Nationals.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Taylor Bigby, G, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-11, So.

The sensational sophomore was the catalyst behind Centennial’s fifth consecutive Class 4A state title, producing averages of 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. A First Team All-State selection and the co-Northwest League MVP, Bigby also led the Bulldogs to a berth in the GEICO High School Nationals.

Eboni Walker, G/F, Centennial (Las Vegas), 6-0, Sr.

Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged a double-double per game with 11.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Class 4A state champs.

Melanie Isbell, G, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-3, Sr.

Isbel rounded out Centennial’s balanced attack during its championship run with averages of 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Sharmayne Finley, G/F, Democracy Prep (Las Vegas), 5-9, Sr.

Finley was named a First Team All-State selection after averaging 27.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for the Blue Knights.

Kaitlynn Biassou, F/G, Reno, 5-8, Sr.

A New Mexico volleyball recruit, Biassou captured High Desert League Player of the Year with 21.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Eliyjah Pricebrooks, G, Desert Oasis (Las Vegas), 5-5, Jr.

Desi-Rae Young, F/C, Desert Oasis (Las Vegas), 6-0, Jr.

Kenna Holt, G, Bishop Manogue (Reno), 5-9, Jr.

Lainey Cornwall, G, Moapa Valley (Overton), 5-4, Sr.

Jeanette Fine, F, Canyon Springs (North Las Vegas), 6-0, Jr.