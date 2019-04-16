2018-19 ALL-USA New Hampshire Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA New Hampshire Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Holmes, Exeter

In his 31st year of coaching and 22nd at Exeter, Holmes finally captured his first state title as the Blue Hawks triumphed over Salem by a score of 53-30 in the Division I state final. The championship was Exeter’s first since 1977.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Arie Breakfield, F, Spaulding (Rochester), 6-5/190, Sr.

Breakfield was named New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year after recording averages of 17.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest. He led the Red Raiders to a 17-6 record and a berth in the Division I quarterfinals.

Terrence Clarke, G, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro), 6-6/180, So.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 2 prep prospect in the class of 2021 by 247Sports, Clarke helped lead Brewster Academy to its sixth National Prep Championship in the last 10 years.

Kevin Henry, G/F, Exeter, 6-2/160, Sr.

Henry’s 18 points and 12 rebounds in the Division I state final victory over Salem helped give Exeter its first state championship in 42 years.

Jack Schaake, F, Winnacunnet (Hampton), 6-7/200, Sr.

Schaake averaged 16.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest for a Winnacunnet squad that reached the Division I quarterfinals.

Alex Tavares, G/F, Portsmouth, 6-3/170, Sr.

The First Team All-State selection helped guide Portsmouth to the Division I semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Jalen Lecque, G/F, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro), 6-4/190, Sr.

Noah Cummings, G, Pembroke, 6-0/160, Jr.

Evan Gray, F/G, Somersworth, 6-3/175, Sr.

Hunter Bullock, G, Epping, 5-11/160, Sr.

Ty Vitko, G, Dover, 6-4/180, Sr.